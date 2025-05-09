Brendan Galloway retained by Plymouth Argyle for 2025/26 season

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that defender Brendan Galloway will remain with the club for the 2025/26 season, entering the final year of his contract, set to expire in June 2026.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwe international will stay with Argyle despite their relegation from the English Championship to League One.

Galloway, a versatile defender capable of playing as a centre-back or left-back, has been a key figure for the club when fit.

Injuries significantly impacted his 2024/25 season, limiting him to just 15 appearances across all competitions.

His campaign was cut short in mid-January 2025 due to a serious leg injury. Earlier in the season, he also missed nine matches after sustaining an ankle injury.

Despite these setbacks, Plymouth Argyle value his experience as they prepare for a promotion push in League One.

Galloway, who previously played for Everton and West Bromwich Albion, joined Plymouth Argyle in 2021 and has made over 71 league appearances for the club.