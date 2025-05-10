Luton Town retain Marvelous Nakamba for next season as Zim prospect is released

Luton Town has confirmed that Marvelous Nakamba will remain with the club for the 2025/26 season.

The Zimbabwe international will enter the final year of his contract, which is set to expire in June 2026.

Nakamba, a defensive midfielder has been a key figure for Luton since joining on loan from Aston Villa in January 2023. He later secured a permanent transfer in the summer window of 2023, signing a three-year deal.

However, following Luton Town’s relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of the 2024/25 season, uncertainty surrounds whether Nakamba will see out the remainder of his contract.

The 30-year-old, who has previously played in the Premier League with Aston Villa and in Ligue 1 with Club Brugge, may attract interest from higher-tier clubs, potentially prompting a transfer before his deal expires.

Meanwhile, Luton Town’s retained list also confirmed the release of Under-18 striker Matthew Takawira.

The 18-year-old, a product of the club’s academy, will depart following the expiration of his scholarship deal.

Takawira, who was born in England but is eligible to represent Zimbabwe, joined Luton’s youth setup at age 14. Despite showing promise as a pacey forward, he struggled to break into the Under-18s’ starting XI.

He is expected to seek opportunities at other clubs or academies to continue his development.