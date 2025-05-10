MWOS secure 2-2 draw against nine-man TelOne, as CAPS United, Herentals share spoils

MWOS staged a comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against nine-man TelOne in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 11 encounter at Ngoni Stadium on Saturday.

TelOne took the lead in the ninth minute through Eriya Mafirenyika. The WiFi Boys doubled their advantage in the 47th minute with a goal from Milton Chimedza.

MWOS began their comeback around the hour mark, with Innocent Zambezi pulling one back in the 53rd minute.

TelOne could have restored their two-goal lead, but Washington Navaya failed to convert from a penalty ten minutes later. The team then suffered a setback when Allen Chapinduka and Kudakwashe Nyakudanga were shown red cards.

MWOS completed their comeback in the 87th minute through Arthur Banda.

The result extended their unbeaten run to eleven games.

Elsewhere, CAPS United played out a 1-1 draw against Herentals, while Ngezi Platinum and ZPC Kariba drew 2-2.

Results:

CAPS United 1-1 Herentals

MWOS 2-2 TelOne

Ngezi Platinum 2-2 ZPC Kariba

Green Fuel 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Bikita Minerals 1-1 Yadah