Warriors Legends to face Bafana Bafana Legends in Botswana

The Zimbabwe national team legends will participate in the 2025 Clash of Legends, hosted in Botswana.

The four-nation tournament will also include teams from Botswana Legends, South Africa Legends, and Namibia Legends.

The one-day exhibition tournament will take place at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on June 21.

According to Botswana’s The Daily News, the Zimbabwe Legends will face their South African counterparts, while hosts Botswana take on Namibia.

The winners of these matches will compete in the final, with the losers playing in the third/fourth-place play-off.

Former Zimbabwe midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha will manage the Warriors Legends, while Dikgang Mabalane will lead South Africa, Boitumelo Mafhoko will coach Botswana, and Dokkies Schmidt will manage Namibia.