Zim youngster Tavonga Kuleya released by Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the release of young forward Tavonga Kuleya as part of their retained list following the 2024/25 season.

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the release of young forward Tavonga Kuleya as part of their retained list following the 2024/25 season.

The 20-year-old, a product of the club’s youth system, departs alongside fellow young professionals Freddie Allen, Jack Degruchy, and Jack Goodman.

Kuleya signed professional terms with Rovers in 2022, but struggled to secure regular first-team opportunities at the club.

He spent much of his time gaining experience through loan spells at non-league clubs, including Belper Town and Matlock Town.

The young winger’s release comes as Rovers prepare for the challenges of League One, having secured promotion from League Two in the 2024/25 season.

Born in England to Zimbabwean parents, Kuleya has been mentioned as a potential international prospect for Zimbabwe, though his immediate focus will likely be finding a new club.

The 20-year-old, a product of the club’s youth system, departs alongside fellow young professionals Freddie Allen, Jack Degruchy, and Jack Goodman.

Kuleya signed professional terms with Rovers in 2022, but struggled to secure regular first-team opportunities at the club.

He spent much of his time gaining experience through loan spells at non-league clubs, including Belper Town and Matlock Town.

The young winger’s release comes as Rovers prepare for the challenges of League One, having secured promotion from League Two in the 2024/25 season.

Born in England to Zimbabwean parents, Kuleya has been mentioned as a potential international prospect for Zimbabwe, though his immediate focus will likely be finding a new club.