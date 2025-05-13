Warriors to play two friendlies in North Africa during June international window

The Zimbabwe national team will play two friendlies in Morocco during the June international window.

The Warriors will face Burkina Faso and Niger on 6 and 10 June, respectively.

Burkina Faso is ranked above Zimbabwe, while Niger is just six places below.

The venue for the the games will be confirmed soon.

ZIFA said in a statement:

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pleased to officially announce two upcoming international friendly matches for the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team, the Warriors, as part of ongoing preparations for future competitive fixtures.

“The Warriors will travel to Casablanca, Morocco to take on Burkina Faso on 6 June 2025, followed by a clash against Niger on 10 June 2025.

“These matches present an important opportunity for Michael Nees and his technical team to assess player readiness, test combinations, and build cohesion as the team continues its journey of growth and development on the international stage. Both Burkina Faso and Niger offer strong opposition, and these encounters will provide valuable competitive experience for our squad.

“ZIFA, in collaboration with the technical team, remains committed to ensuring that the Warriors are well-prepared to represent the nation with pride and purpose. These friendlies are part of a broader strategy to give our national team regular high-level match exposure in anticipation of upcoming qualifiers and tournaments.”