Knowledge Musona’s Al-Okhdood fighting for survival in Saudi Pro League

Knowledge Musona’s Al-Okhdood are fighting for survival in the Saudi Pro League after dropping into the relegation zone.

Al-Okhdood slipped to 17th place, second from bottom, following their 9-0 loss to Al-Nassr on May 12, 2025.

Musona’s side remained on 28 points, four points behind Al-Wehda, who occupy the last safe position on the table with three games to play.

Meanwhile, the Warriors international has so far featured in 26 league games this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist.