COSAFA reveals details for 2025 COSAFA Cup draw

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has announced the details for the 2025 COSAFA Cup draw.

The tournament will take place from June 4-15, 2025, in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The group stage draw will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:00 CAT and will be streamed live on COSAFA’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

This year’s edition will retain the 2024 format, with fourteen teams participating.

2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Morocco will make their debut in the competition, joined by Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The draw will divide the teams into four pools: Groups A and B will each consist of four teams, while Groups C and D will each have three teams.