Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi addresses Knox Mutizwa’s exit

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi declined to elaborate on the reported departure of Knox Mutizwa but confirmed that the club decided to release the striker.

Mutizwa’s contract was terminated earlier this month, with reports suggesting that the Zimbabwean forward’s exit stemmed from “below-par performances” and other undisclosed reasons.

Thabani Zuke’s contract was also terminated with immediate effect, as the club believed he had signed a pre-contract agreement with their cross-city rivals, AmaZulu FC.

Speaking on Tuesday after Arrows’ 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates, Mngqithi addressed questions about the players’ departures, saying, as quoted by FarPost.co.za:

“As for those decisions [to release Mutizwa and Zuke], we make them as a team. We prefer to keep our dirty laundry in-house.”

Mutizwa joined Arrows in 2017 from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits and became a key goalscorer for the Durban-based side. He last played for Abafana Bes’thende on April 26 in a 1-0 loss to AmaZulu.