Nominees for 2024/25 EPL awards revealed

The Premier League has announced the lists of nominees for the 2024/25 season Awards.

There are three key categories – The Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season and the Manager of the Season – confirmed.

Here are the nominees for the EPL Awards:

EPL Player of the Season

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

EPL Manager of the Season

Thomas Frank (Brentford)

Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest)

Vitor Pereira (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Arne Slot (Liverpool)

EPL Young Player of the Season

Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest)

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Dean Huijsen (AFC Bournemouth)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Joao Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

William Saliba (Arsenal)