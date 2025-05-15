ZIFA suspends three match officials

The ZIFA Referees Committee has suspended three officials over poor performance in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.

The suspended officials are Lawrence Zimondi, Nelson Meke and Tichaona Mbire.

Zimondi and Meke have been suspended for four weeks, while Mbire will be barred from officiating for six weeks.

Lawrence Zimondi

Referee Zimondi has been suspended from officiating Premier League matches from Matchday 11 to Matchday 14 (four weeks). This decision follows substandard officiating in two matches:

-Highlanders vs CAPS United on 13 April 2025 at Barbourfields Stadium

-Ngezi Platinum vs Yadah on 30 April 2025 at Baobab Stadium

Nelson Meke

Referee Meke has also been suspended from officiating Premier League matches from Matchday 11 to Matchday 14 (four weeks).

The suspension stems from poor performance during the Scotland vs Herentals match played on 1 May 2025 at Rufaro Stadium.

Tichaona Mbire

Referee Mbire has been suspended from officiating Premier League matches from Matchday 11 to Matchday 16 (six weeks).

This action follows an unsatisfactory performance in the MWOS vs Manica Diamonds fixture held on 1 May 2025 at Ngoni Stadium.