MWOS FC maintain top spot as ZPC Kariba ends Highlanders’ 10-match unbeaten run

MWOS FC maintained their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a 4-0 victory over Kwekwe United in a Matchday 8 encounter at Ngoni Stadium on Saturday.

MWOS cruised to victory thanks to a hattrick by Billy Vheremu (12th-minute penalty, 26th minute, and 53rd minute) and a stoppage-time goal from Tafadzwa George, preserving their unbeaten run this season.

The win put MWOS on 26 points, three ahead of second-placed Scottland FC, who drew 0-0 with Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium.

At Wadzanayi, Simba Bhora climbed to third place with a 4-0 win over Triangle United, with Ishmael Nyanhi, Donald Mudadi, Junior Makunike, and Never Tigere scoring as they bounced back from a previous defeat.

Fanuel Shoko’s brace powered ZPC Kariba to a 2-1 upset against Highlanders at Nyamhunga Stadium, ending Bosso’s 10-match unbeaten run and dropping them to fifth, while ZPC Kariba moved up to sixth.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum fell 1-0 to Herentals, FC Platinum drew 1-1 with Bikita Minerals, and nine-man Yadah held on to a 1-1 draw at TelOne. Chicken Inn suffered a 1-0 loss to Greenfuel at Luveve Stadium.

Saturday Results (Matchday 8):

ZPC Kariba 2-1 Highlanders

FC Platinum 1-1 Bikita Minerals

Simba Bhora 4-0 Triangle United

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Scottland FC

MWOS FC 4-0 Kwekwe United

Herentals 1-0 Ngezi Platinum

Chicken Inn 0-1 Greenfuel

TelOne 1-1 Yadah