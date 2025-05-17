Reading FC make decision on Warriors midfielder Tivonge Rushesha’s future

Reading FC have made a decision regarding the future of Zimbabwean midfielder Tivonge Rushesha, whose contract is set to expire at the end of June 2025.

Rushesha joined the League One club in August 2023 from the Swansea City Academy on a two-year deal with a one-year option, which Reading activated in June 2024, extending his stay until June 2025.

He initially spent much of his time with the development team but has progressively earned first-team opportunities.

His first-team breakthrough came this season, with eighteen appearances, including nine starts, in the league, most of which occurred in the second half of the campaign.

After activating the one-year option in his contract last June, Reading have now offered Rushesha a new deal as part of a broader effort to secure key players.

The 22-year-old is among eleven first-team players offered new contracts, including Michael Craig, Jeriel Dorsett, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Abraham Kanu, Amadou Mbengue, Joel Pereira, Michael Stickland, Basil Tuma, Jayden Wareham, and captain Andy Yiadom.

Meanwhile, Reading have released six players: Adrian Akande, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, David Button, Tom Carroll, Harlee Dean, and Louie Holzman.