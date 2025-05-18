Dynamos, CAPS United Share Spoils in Harare Derby

Dynamos and CAPS United played out a 1-1 draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 12 encounter at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai and CAPS United midfielder Kundai Benyu were both on target in the second half.

CAPS United started strongly, dominating the pace with Benyu and Tanaka Shandirwa controlling the midfield, but they struggled to convert in the final third.

Dynamos attacked in flashes but failed to create significant threats.

In the 35th minute, CAPS United thought they had taken the lead, but Bissila Mabiala’s goal was disallowed for offside.

The game went into the break with both sides level.

In the second half, Dynamos broke the deadlock from a penalty, converted by Emmanuel Jalai in the 54th minute. Benyu equalized for CAPS United three minutes after the hour mark with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

The match ended in a draw, with Dynamos remaining in the relegation zone in 16th place, while CAPS United moved up to 14th.

Meanwhile, Despite calls for Dembare fans to boycott the game in protest against the club’s board, a sizeable number of supporters attended the match, though the stadium was not filled to capacity.