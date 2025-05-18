Dynamos vs CAPS United: Preview, TV Info & More

Dynamos will host CAPS United in the first Harare Derby of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon at 3:00 PM CAT.

This clash, steeped in decades of fierce rivalry, will see both sides looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the season.

Dynamos, under newly appointed coach Saul Chaminuka, are eager to reverse their fortunes after a challenging start to the season.

The Glamour Boys are currently in the relegation zone in 16th place. They have won only one game, which came in March, and are on a seven-match winless run.

Ahead of his first match in charge, Chaminuka said:

“My wish is to win against CAPS United because it will bring a lot of confidence to the boys.

“A win will boost their confidence, and I believe that if we win, we’ll be difficult to stop. I’m confident that we’ll come out of this situation and start winning games.”

CAPS United, sitting just one place above Dynamos in number 15, have also struggled this season, prompting a reshuffle of their technical team.

The Green Machine appointed a new coach, former Zambia international Ian Bakala, two weeks ago.

The Harare Derby will be Bakala’s second match in charge of CAPS United, who started with a 1-1 draw against Herentals last week.

The coach said ahead of the game: “We have to learn from our mistakes. I know it is very difficult, but we just have to fight. Even when they are not at their best, Dynamos always wake up in the derby, so they will come very prepared.”

How to watch the game:

Kickoff: 3:00 PM CAT, May 18, 2025

Venue: Rufaro Stadium, Harare

Broadcast: ZBC TV through terrestrial feed, Zimbabwe Digital decoder, and DStv in select regions, with live streaming on platforms like the DStv Stream app.