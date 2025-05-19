37-year-old Nyasha Mushekwi continues scoring form at new Chinese club

Nyasha Mushekwi has maintained his goal-scoring prowess at his new Chinese League One club, Dalian Kun City.

Mushekwi joined the team ahead of the new season after leaving Yunnan Yukun, who earned promotion to the Chinese Super League in 2024.

The 37-year-old has scored six goals in nine matches, making him the top scorer at his club.

His prolific form continues a remarkable career that has seen him score over 100 goals across the Super League and the League One since moving to China in 2016.

His latest goal came on Friday in a 2-1 victory against SZ Juniors.

However, the former Zimbabwe Warriors international, who earned 23 caps for his national team, trails the league’s leading scorer, Guy Mbenza of LN Tieren, by five goals.