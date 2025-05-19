Highlanders start search for new CEO

Highlanders have started their search for a new Chief Executive Officer after Brian Moyo resigned.

Moyo resigned over alleged financial irregularities in the player transfer at the start of the year.

The club officially announced the vacancy on Monday, in post saying:

Highlanders Football Club invites suitably qualified and interested applicants for the position of CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER that has arisen at the institution.

The Chief Executive Officer shall report to the Executive Committee.

QUALIFICATIONS AND QUALITY

A relevant Bachelor’s degree is essential, while a Master’s degree (MSc) or higher would be an added advantage.

An in-depth training and understanding of sport, with a bias to football is a

distinct advantage.

Experience in a similar or related Executive Football/sport management field is a prerequisite.

A strong institutional understanding is a distinct advantage and being a bona-fide member is preferred

Thorough understanding of modern football leadership trends, including but not limited to FIFA Club Licensing models

Strong ability to network and relate with business and football bodies like PSL, ZIFA, current and potential sponsors.

Applicants must address their applications including:

(i) Cover Letter

(ii) Certified copies of Academic Certificate and Transcripts (iii) Certified copy of National ID/Passport and

(iv) Curriculum Vitae (CV).