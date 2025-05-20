Jordan Zemura reacts after two-month absence

Jordan Zemura made his return to the pitch after a two-month absence, coming on as a substitute in Udinese’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

Zemura had been sidelined for the past two months due to a calf injury.

The Zimbabwe international replaced Hassane Kamara, who was forced to leave the field due to an injury in the 30th minute.

Commenting on his first appearance since recovering, Zemura expressed his joy at returning to action on his social media profiles: “I missed that feeling.”

While awaiting updates on the extent of Kamara’s injury, Zemura is likely among the candidates to start in Udinese’s final match of the season against Fiorentina at the Bluenergy Stadium.