Limited Chikafa rejoins CAPS United, taking a technical team post

Limited Chikafa has rejoined CAPS United as the new Team Manager, replacing Shakespeare Chinogwenya, who left the club last month.

The former forward will be part of CAPS United’s new technical setup, led by his former teammate Ian Bakala. Additionally, former Green Machine goalkeeper Witness Mukhuli was appointed as the goalkeepers’ coach last week.

CAPS United announced Chikafa’s appointment in a statement, saying:

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of former CAPS United captain and striker, Limited Chikafa, as the new Team Manager.

“Chikafa’s illustrious career on the pitch, marked by leadership and determination, brings invaluable experience to our team.

His deep understanding of the game and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our club’s vision for growth and

success.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we look forward to the positive impact Chikafa will have in guiding and mentoring our players.”