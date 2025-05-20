Police launch investigation into Maglas Stadium violence

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have announced that they have initiated investigations into the violence that disrupted the ZIFA Central Region Division One match between Shabanie Mine FC and Gwanda Pirates at Maglas Stadium on 18 May 2025.

The unrest broke out when supporters of the two teams clashed in the stands, resulting in two people being stabbed.

The incident led to the match being abandoned with 22 minutes remaining. The score was tied at 0-0 at the time of the disruption.

In a statement, the ZRP confirmed that two individuals sustained injuries and that investigations are underway to determine the full scope of the incident.

The police stated: “The ZRP confirms a public violence incident that occurred at Maglas Stadium during a Central Region Division One soccer match between Gwanda Pirates FC and Shabanie Mine FC on 18/05/25. Two people were injured. Investigations are ongoing.”

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has also announced that it has opened an investigation into the incident.