Rulani Mokwena leaves Moroccan giants Wydad

Rulani Mokwena has left Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca after his contract was mutually terminated.

Mokwena had been with the club for ten months, having arrived in July 2024 following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 38-year-old South African’s exit comes on the heels of a mixed 2024-25 Botola Pro season, where Wydad finished third.

The club released a statement, saying: “Wydad Athletic Club and Rulani Mokwena have mutually agreed to terminate their contract with immediate effect.

“The club expresses its deepest gratitude to Coach Mokwena and his technical staff for their unwavering commitment, hard work, and sacrifices during a challenging season.

“Their professionalism and dedication have left an indelible mark on the club.”

Mokwena added: “As I say goodbye, I carry unforgettable memories from Wydad, a club that will forever remain in my heart. I wish the team, staff, and fans tremendous success in the new season and the Club World Cup. May you continue to make history and inspire us all.”

Meanwhile, reports from South Africa claim that Mokwena’s departure followed his decision to turn down an offer to become Wydad’s assistant coach.