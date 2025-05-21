Image Banner

2025 COSAFA Cup draw set for today

9:43 am
by Soccer24 Team
COSAFA will hold the 2025 COSAFA Cup group stage draw this morning at 11:00 CAT.
The event will be streamed live on COSAFA’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
The 2025 edition will follow the 2024 format, with fourteen teams participating.
Morocco, a 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalist, will make its debut in the competition, joined by Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
The draw will divide the teams into four pools: Groups A and B will each consist of four teams, while Groups C and D will each have three teams.
The tournament will take place from June 4–15, 2025, in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
