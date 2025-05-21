Adam Chicksen released by Notts County weeks after suffering double ACL and MCL injuries

Adam Chicksen will depart Notts County when his contract expires next month.

The club has decided not to renew Chicksen’s contract following his recent injury, a rupture of both his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL), sustained three weeks ago while on loan at Woking FC.

Notts County, set to compete in English League Two after securing promotion this season, confirmed Chicksen’s release alongside three other senior players.

The club stated: “Four members of our National League promotion-winning squad will depart Meadow Lane this summer. Sam Slocombe, Kyle Cameron, Sam Austin, and Adam Chicksen, who all played significant roles in our unforgettable return to the EFL, will move on with our very best wishes.”

Despite the departure, Notts County pledged to support Chicksen, a former Zimbabwe international, during his recovery.

The club’s board added: “Adam is a fantastic professional whose goalscoring contributions in the 2022-23 campaign, combined with his exceptional work rate and attitude, ensure he will always be fondly remembered by teammates and fans alike. Having sustained an unfortunate injury while on loan at Woking FC, the club is committed to supporting him through his recovery.”