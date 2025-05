The Zimbabwe national team has discovered their opponents for the 2025 COSAFA Cup following the draw on Wednesday morning.

The tournament will take place from June 4–15, 2025, in Bloemfontein, South Africa, with fourteen teams participating.

The Warriors have been drawn into Group A alongside hosts South Africa, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

With four groups drawn, the group winners will advance to the semifinals.

Here is the full draw: