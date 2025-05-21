ZIFA suffer blow in effort to persuade Tanatswa Nyakuhwa to play for Warriors

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has suffered a blow in its efforts to lure Warriors hopeful Tanatswa Nyakuhwa after the youngster was included in the Wales senior team squad for a training camp in Spain.

Wales head coach Craig Bellamy named a 29-man senior squad as preparations intensify for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium in June.

Bellamy made late additions to the squad, including Nyakuhwa.

The 19-year-old, who plays for Cardiff City U21, was born in Wales to Zimbabwean parents.

There have been efforts to persuade the youngster to switch his allegiance to Zimbabwe.

However, his call-up to the Wales senior team likely diminishes Zimbabwe’s hopes of securing the forward.

Meanwhile, Nyakuhwa attracted interest from Belgian giants Anderlecht during the January transfer window, having been a standout for Cardiff City’s Under-21s this season. English League Two side Newport County also expressed interest.

The winger made his first-team debut on the final day of the season, coming on for a 20-minute appearance in Cardiff City’s 4-2 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road.