Alejandro Garnacho questions Ruben Amorim’s decision to play him for ‘only 20 minutes’ in Europa League final

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has expressed confusion over manager Ruben Amorim’s decision to limit his playing time to 20 minutes in the Europa League final, where United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Garnacho, who started in ten Europa League matches leading up to the final, was brought on as a substitute in the 71st minute, with Mason Mount chosen to start in his place in the starting XI.

“I played every round leading up to the final, helping the team, and today I only played 20 minutes. I don’t understand,” Garnacho said.

“The final will influence [my decision], but so will the entire season and the situation at the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterward.”

These comments have cast doubt on Garnacho’s future at Manchester United.

When asked if he should have brought Garnacho on earlier, Amorim responded after the match: “How many times have we had this conversation, but with the opposite perspective? Some players, like Mason Mount, came on against Bilbao and changed the game.

“It’s easy to say now. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half against Bilbao? Yeah, [Garnacho]. It’s easy to talk now, but we all have different views.”