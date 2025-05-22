Burkina Faso coach Brama Traore announce squad for friendly match against Zimbabwe

Burkina Faso coach Brama Traoré has announced the squad to face Zimbabwe in an international friendly match next month.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso will take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Morocco during the June international window. The West African side will also face Tunisia during the same international break.

The squad comprises a mix of domestic and foreign-based players, with 95.7% playing abroad. Twenty-seven players have been called up for the two matches, including Nasser Djiga of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Djiga is expected to face his club teammates Marshall Munetsi and Tawanda Chirewa, both Zimbabwe internationals.

Other notable players in the Stallions’ squad include Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen and former Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traoré, who now plays for Ajax.

Here is the squad: