Mutasa’s emotional return to GreenFuel arena

In 2022, the Chisumbanje ethanol plant, which has an endless carpet of sugarcane and the operations base for the company, GreenFuel, was home to Lloyd Mutasa.

The seasoned gaffer was entrusted with writing yet another story of a team from one of the marginalized parts of the country, overcoming odds to attain promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The GreenFuel fans loved the soft-spoken coach.

One fan, Simba Chirawu, even likened Mutasa to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, when speaking to Soccer24 in 2022, after GreenFuel went for 20 matches without tasting defeat, in the Eastern Region Soccer League.

“In Samaita (Mutasa), we have our own Pep Guardiola. In modern football, going this long without tasting defeat is unbelievable and only a genius can manage that,” said Chirawu.

Mutasa ultimately led GreenFuel to the promised land, and did so without tasting defeat.

But sadly for the former Dynamos midfielder, the Chisumbanje community did not end up watching PSL football in the area, under his tutelage.

Mutasa was sacked by GreenFuel just two matches into the club’s debut campaign in the country’s top-flight and by the time he was shown the exit door, the Green Fuel Arena had not been certified to host PSL matches.

Two years later, he returns to Chisumbanje as the head coach of Premiership debutants MWOS.

GreenFuel welcome high-flying MWOS this Saturday, hoping to hand Mutasa and company their first defeat of their debut campaign.