New CAF Champions League trophy unveiled

The new CAF Champions League trophy has been unveiled in anticipation of the final between Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) and Pyramids FC (Egypt).

The unveiling took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, with representatives from both Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC, as well as African football legends, in attendance.

This new trophy marks the fifth different design for Africa’s premier club competition, with the previous design having been in use from 2007 to 2024.

The future is now. 🏆 Our brand-new #TotalEnergiesCAFCL trophy is right here. 😍 pic.twitter.com/SrpnYabpOX — TotalEnergies CAFCL & CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 22, 2025

Thursday’s event is part of the recent renewal of the partnership between CAF and TotalEnergies, which extended the multi-energy company’s sponsorship for an additional four years.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final is scheduled for Saturday, 24 May, with the second leg set to take place in Cairo on Sunday, 1 June.