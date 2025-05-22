Warriors’ match schedule for 2025 COSAFA Cup confirmed

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has confirmed Zimbabwe’s match schedule for the 2025 COSAFA Cup.

The Warriors, drawn in Group A alongside hosts South Africa, Mauritius, and Mozambique, will compete in the tournament opener against Mauritius on 6 June.

The opening match will take place at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, with kick-off at 15:00 CAT. This will be followed by the second Group A match between South Africa and Mozambique at the same venue at 18:00 CAT.

The Warriors’ second match is scheduled for 7 June against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, kicking off at 15:00 CAT.

Zimbabwe will conclude their Group A campaign against Mozambique on 10 June at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium at 18:00 CAT.

The group stage runs until 11 June, with the semifinals scheduled for 13 June. The winner of Group A will face the top team from Group D, while the winner of Group B will play the leading team from Group C.

A third-place play-off and the final will both be held on 15 June at Toyota Stadium, with the final kicking off at 15:00 CAT.

All knockout round matches will take place at Toyota Stadium.

Matches will be broadcast on SABC and SuperSport and streamed live on FIFA+.

Zimbabwe Match Schedule