ZIFA announces dates for PSL and ZWSL elections

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has outlined a roadmap for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League (ZWSL) elections.

The elections are scheduled for 25 July 2025, and the electoral process will strictly adhere to the ZIFA Statutes and the ZIFA Electoral Code (2024).

The polls will determine a new PSL board, consisting of the chairperson, vice-chairperson, and three executive committee members.

In the ZWSL elections, voters will elect a new chairperson, vice-chairperson, and five board members.

The deadline for submitting candidates’ nominations is 6 June 2025.

ZIFA President, Nqobile Magwizi, emphasized the Association’s commitment to upholding good governance in football administration, stating:

“The PSL and ZWSL elections represent a significant milestone in the renewal of our football structures. As ZIFA, we are fully committed to delivering a credible, transparent, and inclusive process that strengthens the foundations of the game in Zimbabwe.”

