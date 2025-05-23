Antipas on the edge, as Scottland welcome Chicken Inn

The 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has not gone well so far for Chicken Inn.

The 2015 champions have won just two of their first 12 matches and occupy and occupy 12th place on the log standings.

Back to back home defeats to MWOS and GreenFuel have somewhat worsened things for The Gamecocks’ head coach Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas, whose future shrouded in uncertainty.

Despite looking as calm as usual after the defeat to GreenFuel last week, Antipas ought to be feeling the heat.

Chicken Inn face Scottland at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon looking to collect maximum points to better their fortunes.

Encouragingly for Antipas, one of the two set of maximum points collected by his charges, was against Dynamos at Rufaro.

They however face a Scottland side who need to rerun to winning ways after last week’s goalless draw with Manica Diamonds.

Mabviravira can also not afford to lose the last league before their eagerly anticipated match against fiercest rivals MWOS, at Ngoni Stadium in Norton.