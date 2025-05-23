Knowledge Musona helps Al-Okhdood keep relegation fight alive

Knowledge Musona played a pivotal role on Thursday, helping Al-Okhdood maintain their hopes of avoiding relegation in the Saudi Pro League.

Musona provided the assist for the only goal in their 1-0 victory over Al-Raed. The goal was scored by Nigerian forward Saviour Godwin in the 56th minute.

The win brought Al-Okhdood within two points of safety with just one game remaining. Currently in 16th place with 32 points, they trail Al-Wehda, who hold the final safe position, by two points.

Al-Okhdood will face Al-Khaleej in their final match of the season on Monday and need a victory, coupled with an Al-Wehda loss, to avoid relegation.

Al-Wehda will play Al-Ettifaq FC in their final league match on Monday.

Kickoff for both matches is scheduled for 8:00 PM CAT.