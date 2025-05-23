PSL issues statement after Scottland, Chicken Inn game was abandoned

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 13 encounter between Scottland FC and Chicken Inn was abandoned in the 89th minute after a controversial penalty incident sparked chaos at Rufaro Stadium on Friday.

Referee Quedsani Dirwai awarded a late penalty to Scottland FC after ruling that Chicken Inn’s Dominic Jaricha handled the ball inside the penalty area.

The decision triggered a confrontation from Chicken Inn players, causing a lengthy stoppage.

When Chicken Inn finally agreed to allow the penalty to be taken, it was getting dark, and their goalkeeper, Bernard Donovan, complained about poor lighting conditions at the stadium.

This forced the game to be abandoned before the penalty could be taken.

A statement by the PSL confirmed the abandonment, stating:

“The Premier Soccer League wishes to advise its stakeholders that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Scottland FC and Chicken Inn FC, which was played on Friday 23 May 2025 at Rufaro Stadium was abandoned.

“We await the Match Commissioner and Referees reports on this matter for determination in accordance with the PSL Rules and Regulations. Furthermore both Clubs will be requested to submit written reports on the events that transpired.”

“The PSL regrets any inconvenience caused to its members, stakeholders and partners.

“No further statement will be issued until all relevant match reports are received.”