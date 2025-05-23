Vernon Masara retained by Premier League-bound Burnley FC for the 2025/26 season

Vernon Masara has been retained by Premier League-bound Burnley FC for the 2025/26 season.

Masara signed his first professional contract with the club in June 2024.

He is one of three U18 players on a professional contract retained by Burnley.

Despite being an Under-18 player, Masara, who was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, has primarily played with the U21 squad this season.

He was named Burnley’s Academy Player of the Season.

However, the Zimbabwean prospect has yet to make his senior debut for Burnley.