Jurgen Klopp dismisses reports linking him with AS Roma

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed rumours suggesting he is set to join Italian giants AS Roma.

Klopp stepped down as Liverpool’s head coach last year to become Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull.

The German was linked with a move to Roma to replace Claudio Ranieri, who is expected to transition into a director role at the end of the summer after guiding the Giallorossi to a fifth-place finish in Serie A.

Speaking at an LFC Foundation event, as quoted on the Talksport website, Klopp categorically ruled himself out as a replacement.

“I’m not going to Roma,” he said.

“If you come across any rumours suggesting I will take a coaching job in the next few years, it’s nonsense. You can quote me on that.”

Ranieri recently revealed that Roma have already reached an agreement with a new manager but did not disclose the name.

The former Leicester boss said: “The agreement with the new coach is already in place. The president will decide when to announce the appointment.”