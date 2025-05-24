Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah named EPL Player of the Year

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been named the 2024/25 Premier League Player of the Season.

Salah has won the award for the second time, having previously claimed the honor in the 2017/18 season.

The Egyptian star beat out competition for the Player of the Season accolade from teammates Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk, as well as Morgan Gibbs-White, Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo, Declan Rice, and Chris Wood.

He has scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists ahead of Sunday’s final fixture at home against Crystal Palace.

Salah is also on track to finish as the division’s leading goalscorer and assist provider with those impressive figures.