Mamelodi Sundowns move to secure Divine Lunga’s future

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly offered Divine Lunga a new contract.

Lunga has not featured regularly this season due to fitness issues but has earned the trust of coach Miguel Cardoso, who joined the club in December 2024.

According to Soccer Laduma, Sundowns have offered the Zimbabwe Warriors international a new two-year contract with an optional one-year extension.

The website reports that Cardoso urged the club’s management to offer Lunga a new deal.

An unnamed source told Soccer Laduma: “The main factor behind Divine’s new contract is coach Miguel Cardoso. Things changed when he arrived, and that’s when Divine started getting game time. It’s believed he recommended that Divine stay with the team.

“Apparently, he is different from the other three left-backs—Aubrey Modiba, Terrence Mashego, and Asekho Tiwani—and that’s why the coach feels they still need him, hence the new two-year contract with a one-year option.”

Lunga joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 from Golden Arrows, where he spent some time on loan last season.