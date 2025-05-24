Ngezi Platinum beat Dynamos as Green Fuel, MWOS share spoils

Dynamos’ winless run extended to nine games after squandering a lead to lose their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 13 encounter against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys took a 36th-minute lead through Frank Agyemang. Ngezi staged a comeback in the 79th minute with Macdonald Eddison scoring the equalizer, before Kudzai Chigwida netted the winning goal from a penalty in the 89th minute.

The result left Dynamos in the relegation zone with nine points from 13 games, while Ngezi moved into fifth place with 20 points.

In Gweru, TelOne secured their fifth victory of the season, climbing to fourth place after defeating struggling Kwekwe United 1-0, thanks to Washington Navaya’s late goal.

Navaya now has nine goals this season, maintaining his lead at the top of the scoring charts.

At Rufaro Stadium, Yadah and FC Platinum played out a goalless draw, while Bikita Minerals and ZPC Kariba also ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

League leaders MWOS played out a 1-1 draw against Green Fuel in Chisumbanje.

MWOS came from behind to secure the draw, thanks to Billy Vheremu’s 51st-minute effort. Perfect Chikwende had put Green Fuel ahead in the 39th minute.

Results:

Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Dynamos

Greenfuel 1- 1 MWOS

Kwekwe United 0-1 TelOne

Yadah 0-0 FC Platinum

Bikita Minerals 0-0 ZPC Kariba