Marshall Munetsi scores a stunning goal in Wolves’ final match of the season

Marshall Munetsi scored a spectacular goal in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-1 draw against Brentford in the final round of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Munetsi struck a first-time shot from outside the box in the 75th minute to equalize for Wolves.

The effort, assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen, found the top-right corner from approximately 20 yards out.

This goal marks his second since joining Wolves during the January transfer window. Overall, Munetsi ends the season with six goals, having scored four for Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 before his move to the Premier League.