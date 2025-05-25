Man United coach Rúben Amorim tells winger Alejandro Garnacho he can leave club

Manchester United head coach Rúben Amorim has reportedly told winger Alejandro Garnacho that he can leave the club this summer.

The development follows Garnacho’s public criticism of Amorim’s decision to bench him during Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Argentine winger said after the match: “Up until the final, I played in every round, helping the team, and today I only played 20 minutes. I don’t understand.

“The final will influence [my decision], but so will the entire season and the situation at the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterward.”

According to The Athletic, Amorim has informed Garnacho that he is free to leave.

The 20-year-old joined United’s academy from Atlético Madrid in October 2020 and has since made 144 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists.

This season, he has played 58 times in total, including featuring in all but one of the team’s 37 Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, The Athletic also reports that Rúben Amorim has confirmed to his Manchester United squad that he will remain in charge next season.

The Portuguese head coach had offered to leave Old Trafford without any compensation if the board and fans felt he was no longer the right person for the job.