Munashe Garan’anga wins Danish league title with FC Copenhagen

Munashe Garan’anga has won the 2024/25 Danish Superliga title with FC Copenhagen.

Garan’anga joined the club at the start of the season after leaving Belgian side KV Mechelen.

FC Copenhagen’s league triumph marks the Zimbabwean defender’s first silverware since arriving in Denmark.

Copenhagen secured the title following a 3-0 victory against Nordsjælland on the final matchday of the season on Sunday.

Garan’anga, who made eleven league appearances in his debut campaign, did not feature in the final match, remaining on the bench.

The 24-year-old now has two league winners’ medals in his career, having previously won the title with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan top flight.