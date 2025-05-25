Triangle United goalkeeper Hamilton Makainganwa suffers career-threatening injury in Manica Diamonds loss

Triangle United goalkeeper Hamilton Makainganwa suffered a career-threatening injury during a 1-0 loss to Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 13 encounter at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

Makainganwa sustained a fractured shin in his right leg after colliding with Manica Diamonds striker Tinotenda Murasiranwa in the fourth minute.

The incident occurred inside Triangle United’s penalty area as the goalkeeper attempted to reach the ball before the advancing Murasiranwa.

The Manica Diamonds striker received a straight red card for the foul.

The collision caused a lengthy stoppage as Makainganwa required immediate medical attention before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The match was delayed by 15 minutes due to the initial unavailability of an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Brett Amidu scored the only goal of the match, securing victory for Manica Diamonds, who moved to eighth position. Triangle United remained in the relegation zone in 17th place.