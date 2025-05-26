Battle lines drawn, as MWOS, Scottland clash

A lot has changed since MWOS and Scottland last met at Ngoni Stadium on August 17.

The two rivals met at a time when they were battling for the sole ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, in a title race that mesmerized football fans, in the Northern Region Soccer League.

On that afternoon in Norton, they played out a 1-1 stalemate, with Arthur Banda’s late header cancelling out Denver Mukamba’s first half volley.

The aftermath of the clash was marred by chaos, as a furious Scottland owner Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya charged towards Lloyd Mutasa, accusing the MWOS coach of juju antics.

That is just how tense it was and how fierce the rivalry between the two ambitious sides was.

Scottland eventually won the title albeit a controversial boardroom decision which MWOS never accepted, fueling the rivalry.

MWOS then purchased the ZPC Kariba franchise to sneak into the Premiership ahead of the 2025 season.

Unbeknown to football fans, the two sides’ rivalry would light up the country’s top top-flight as well.

MWOS go into the eagerly-awaited clash on top of the table after a fairytale start which has seen them go for 13 matches without defeat.

The Punters have 27 points, while Mabviravira are third on 23 points.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges may be second on the table by the time they meet MWOS, as they are likely to be awarded three points from their abandoned match against Chicken Inn.

The biggest headache for Ndiraya, ironically, will be how to stop Billy Veremu – a player he deemed as surplus to requirements when the two were at Simba Bhora last year.

Veremu is firing from all cylinders after his loan move to MWOS and has netted eight goals so far this season.

Only the league’s top marksman Washington Navaya (9) has scored more goals than Veremu, with the lanky forward having found the back of the net in each of MWOS’ last three matches.

For MWOS, a star-studded Scottland awaits.

Khama Billiat, Walter Musona, Mthokozisi Msebe, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Peter Muduhwa, Tymon Machope, are some of the high profile stars who joined Scottland at the beginning of the season.