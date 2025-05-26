Jordan Zemura reflects on second season in Italy after reaching 50 Serie A appearances

Jordan Zemura has reflected on his second season in Italy after reaching 50 Serie A appearances.

Zemura joined Udinese in 2023 from Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Zimbabwe Warriors defender made his 50th league appearance on Sunday in the final match of the campaign against Fiorentina.

He started the match and played the full 90 minutes as Udinese lost 2-3.

Reflecting on his second season in Italy, Zemura told DAZN before the Udinese-Fiorentina match:

“It’s very important to finish the season well…

“Today, I’ve played 50 games in Serie A, and I’m happy. I’m pleased with this season; it went better than last year. I made assists and scored goals.”

Zemura finished the season with one goal and two assists.