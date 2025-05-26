Knowledge Musona makes another key contribution as Al-Okhdood secures Saudi Pro League survival

Knowledge Musona’s Al-Okhdood clinched survival in the Saudi Pro League with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Al-Khaleej in their final match of the season on Monday.

Al-Okhdood finished the campaign in 15th place, narrowly avoiding relegation by one position.

The team needed a win, paired with a loss for Al-Wehda, to secure their place in the league, and both results went in their favour.

Trailing 2-1 at the 90th minute, Al-Okhdood staged a remarkable comeback, scoring twice during 20 minutes of stoppage time.

Musona played a pivotal role in the season finale, providing the assist for the first goal before being substituted in the 74th minute.

The Zimbabwe Warriors international also delivered an assist in the previous match, which was crucial in helping Al-Okhdood avoid relegation earlier.