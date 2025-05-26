Marshall Munetsi reflects on his goal against Brentford, describes it as special

Wolverhampton Wanderers player Marshall Munetsi described his goal against Brentford in the final round of the 2024/25 Premier League season on Sunday as a special moment.

Munetsi scored a first-time shot from outside the box in the 75th minute to equalize for Wolves. The goal, assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen, marked the Warriors vice-captain’s second goal since joining Wolves from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims during the January transfer window.

Speaking after the match, Munetsi said: “It was a special one. I’ve been practicing scoring such goals for a long time. With all the chances I’ve had, today felt even more special.”

The draw secured Wolves’ 16th-place finish with 42 points, safely 18 points above the relegation zone. The team enjoyed a remarkable turnaround since the appointment of manager Vitor Pereira, who steered them clear of relegation danger.

Pereira was also instrumental in bringing Munetsi to Wolves during the January transfer window.

Reflecting on the team’s turnaround and survival from relegation, the 28-year-old added: “I think he (Vitor Pereira) has created a family environment and given players the confidence to win games.

“The first half of the season was more challenging, but tactically, we’ve been solid and have improved defensively. We’ve managed to concede fewer goals than we used to and clinical in front of the goal.”