Warriors squad announcement set for Tuesday

Zimbabwe national team coach Michael Nees will announce his squad for the international friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger on Tuesday.

The Warriors will face Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and 10, respectively.

Both matches will be played at a neutral venue in Morocco.

Players such as Brendan Galloway and Khama Billiat are expected to miss the games due to injuries.

Burkina Faso is ranked above Zimbabwe, while Niger is six places below.

The exact venue for the matches will be confirmed soon.