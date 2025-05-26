Zim players based abroad round up

The curtain fell on several top-flight leagues across Europe over the weekend.

In the English Premier League, Marshall Munetsi scored a spectacular goal in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-1 draw against Brentford in the final round of the 2024/25 season.

Munetsi, who started the match and played for 87 minutes, struck a first-time shot from outside the box in the 75th minute to equalize for Wolves.

The effort, assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen, found the top-right corner from approximately 20 yards out.

This goal marked his second since joining Wolves during the January transfer window. Overall, Munetsi ended the season with six goals, having scored four for Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 before his move to the Premier League.

KV Mechelen winger Bill Antonio also scored on the final matchday of the Belgian Pro League campaign.

Antonio netted the opening goal in the second minute of their 2-2 draw against Dender on Saturday.

The goal was his first this season, having missed the opening six months of the campaign due to an injury.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura reached 50 Serie A appearances on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe Warriors defender made his 50th league appearance in the final match of the campaign against Fiorentina.

He started the match and played the full 90 minutes as Udinese lost 2-3.

Munashe Garan’anga won the 2024/25 Danish Superliga title with FC Copenhagen.

Copenhagen secured the title following a 3-0 victory against Nordsjælland on the final matchday of the season on Sunday.

Garan’anga, who made eleven league appearances in his debut campaign, did not feature in the final match, remaining on the bench.