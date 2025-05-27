‘Big 3’ brutally exposed: Bosso, DeMbare, CAPS’ struggles there for all to see

Match day 13 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League served as yet another reminder that the traditional giants of Zimbabwean football -Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United, are no longer a force to reckon with in the country’s top-flight.

DeMbare, Bosso and Makepekepe all lost their respective matches on a single match day, for the first time this season.

Dynamos surrendered a first half lead to eventually fall 2-1 to Ngezi Platinum Stars at the Baobab.

The Glamour Boys, just like bottom-placed Kwekwe United, have won just one of their first 13 matches of the 2025 campaign.

Even a change of the technical team, which has seen nomadic coach Saul Chaminuka taking over, has not resulted in a change of fortunes for the struggling DeMbare.

Dynamos have scored the least number of goals in the league – 4, and are clearly out of sorts and flirting with relegation, sitting in 16th place on the log standings.

The same can be said of their city rivals CAPS United.

Makepekepe 3-1 loss to defending champions Simba Bhora at Rufaro on Sunday was their seventh defeat this season.

Even the arrival of Zambian mentor Ian Bakala, who replaced Lloyd Chitembwe, has not brought a victory for CAPS in the last three matches.

The Green Machine, just like Dynamos, are in the relegation matrix, occupying 15th position on the table.

CAPS have won just two of their opening 13 matches of the campaign.

Highlanders might not be in the relegation matrix but are struggling for consistency.

Bosso’s 1-0 loss at Babourfields to Herentals was their first defeat at home this season.

The loss to the Students was their second consecutive loss, having been beaten 2-1 by ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga on Match day 12.

Is the dominance of the ‘big 3’ entirely over?

Bosso, Dynamos and CAPS last won the league title in 2006, 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The defending champions Simba Bhora, owned by mining mogul Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, were formed in 2008.

Scottland, the team which bulldozed other teams on the transfer market to sign arguably the best players in the league, and owned by another mining tycoon Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya, was formed just last year.

Log leaders MWOS, who are enjoying a fairytale start to life in the Premiership which has seen them go for 13 matches without defeat, were founded in 2019.

The eagerly-anticipated clash between rivals MWOS and Scottland at Ngoni Stadium on Saturday, from the look of things, might have more interest than the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ between DeMbare and Bosso, slated for Sunday at Rufaro.

Is this the final nail on the coffin for ‘the Big 3’?